Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.