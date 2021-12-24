DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 210,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,359,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get DMG Blockchain Solutions alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.