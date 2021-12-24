Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. Docebo has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

