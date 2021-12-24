Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion and $1.84 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00316974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,657,224,068 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.