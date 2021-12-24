Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,409 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar General worth $99,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

