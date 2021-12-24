Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $70,881,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $67,171,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.00 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

