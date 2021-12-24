Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $545.84 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $549.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

