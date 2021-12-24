Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $768.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $775.90 million. Donaldson reported sales of $679.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE DCI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.