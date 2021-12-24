Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,345.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Donut has a market capitalization of $661,379.29 and approximately $3,345.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.14 or 0.07970530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,117.29 or 1.00028874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00072137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

