Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

