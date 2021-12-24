DREP [old] Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00206715 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.