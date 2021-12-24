DuckDaoDime Price Tops $16.82 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $371,972.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $16.82 or 0.00032991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.42 or 0.07928935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.20 or 0.99989596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

