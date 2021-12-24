Dvision Network (DVI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.22 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $394.49 million and approximately $59.22 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007051 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,496,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

