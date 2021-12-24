DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.72

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.72 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 802,563 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £152.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

In related news, insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 529,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £95,364.18 ($125,993.10).

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

