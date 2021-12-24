DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $604.28 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $604.28 or 0.01184801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $29.80 million and approximately $184,300.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.00388154 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008677 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

