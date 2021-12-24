Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.49 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $181.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.44 or 0.07991767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00317852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00890683 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.05 or 0.00400338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00254138 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars.

