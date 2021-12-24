e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $120.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00317157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,929 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,723 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

