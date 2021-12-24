eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $61.87 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $61.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,932,992,173,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

