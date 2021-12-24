EchoLink Market Capitalization Reaches $178,667.72 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 51% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $178,667.72 and approximately $20,707.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

