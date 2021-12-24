EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 166.9% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $789,494.06 and $716.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,898.24 or 0.99539859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00031125 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.33 or 0.01293339 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003615 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

