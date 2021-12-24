Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.73 ($0.10). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 7.73 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.

About Eden Research (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

