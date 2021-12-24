EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.73

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.73 and traded as high as $25.04. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1,806 shares.

EDRVF has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.63) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.