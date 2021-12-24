Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,920.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $10,920.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

