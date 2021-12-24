Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Cap of $7.02 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $9,627.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00317692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,224,344 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

