Einsteinium Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $13,628.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00320762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,222,634 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

