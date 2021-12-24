Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.62 and traded as high as C$12.12. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 242,843 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -19.85.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

