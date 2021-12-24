Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits Market Cap of $39.91 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $39.91 million and $2.22 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

