Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $148,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

