Elitium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $670,266.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00006304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $89.67 million and approximately $670,266.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

