Emercoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,604.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $35,604.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,606,395 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

