Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 323,486 shares changing hands.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

