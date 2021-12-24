Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 2,813 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

