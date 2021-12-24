ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.49. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 14,907 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

