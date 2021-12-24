Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. Enbridge has a one year low of C$40.63 and a one year high of C$54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.97.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.