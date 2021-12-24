Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $64.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.15 million to $69.60 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $60.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $175.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $186.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $197.13 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EXK. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 31.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.44.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

