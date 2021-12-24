Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.20

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $23.35. Endesa shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 1,859 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

