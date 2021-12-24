Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,344.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $43,344.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00291615 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010971 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00136892 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.