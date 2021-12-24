Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.71 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $66.71 million and $363,186.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00225565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.66 or 0.00492041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,276,349 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

