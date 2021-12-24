Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

EPAC stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

