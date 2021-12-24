EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 48.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,902. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

