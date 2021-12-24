EOS (EOS) Price Hits $3.39 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00006672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $565.58 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 115.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,679,878 coins and its circulating supply is 976,041,986 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.