EOS Force (EOSC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $187,833.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, EOS Force has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and $187,833.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00223630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00499041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

