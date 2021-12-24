EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of EPAM Systems worth $143,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $663.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $651.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.90 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

