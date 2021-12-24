Eq LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Eq LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 546.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.