Eq LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Eq LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 2.3% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eq LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

IXG stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

