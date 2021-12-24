Eq LLC Purchases 15,673 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eq LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 512.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 0.9% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after buying an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 660,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after buying an additional 545,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

