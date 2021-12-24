Equalizer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $178,467.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $178,467.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.