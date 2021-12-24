Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.94.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
