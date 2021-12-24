Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

NYSE EAT opened at $37.28 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 709.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $2,126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brinker International by 43.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 74.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

