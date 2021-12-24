Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,426.56

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,426.56 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.55). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.55), with a volume of 24,799 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £727.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.24.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.